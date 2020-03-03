‘Advanced tech neededto tackle heart problems’

VIJAYAWADA

Experts exchange views at live workshop

Experts stressed the need to highlight the relevance of advanced technologies like Fraction Flow Reserve (FFR) and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) that helps diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases optimally.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of a live workshop on OCT with Angio Co-Registration technology with APTIVUE software at Ramesh Hospitals on Monday, P. Ramesh Babu, chief cardiologist and managing director, said that innovative technology that gives more accurate information to diagnose and treat patients is the need of the hour in the scenario of increasing cases of heart-related ailments.

Robert Van Geuns, Extraordinary Professor of Interventional Cardiology from the Netherlands, technologies like FFR are necessary for improving precision in blood flow assessment and heart blockage assessment. F

FR uses a calibrated micro-sensor technology to find whether a cardiac patient needs a stent or bypass surgery or can he be treated through medication, he said.

Besides FFR, OCT is another powerful imaging technique that aids in assessing the characteristics of the vessel and the blockage anatomically and helps physicians have the minutest view of the blockage and optimsze stent placement.

He said integrated use of OCT and wireless FFR aids physicians with advanced physiological and anatomical insight to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients.