Adani Foundation offers a donation of ₹25 crore to CMRF 

Published - September 20, 2024 08:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Adani Foundation donates ₹25 crore to CMRF for flood relief; CM Naidu thanks Priti and Karan Adani for their generosity

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. MD Karan Adani presenting a letter of contribution of ₹25 crore by the Adani Foundation to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Adani Foundation offered a donation of ₹25 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) towards financial assistance to the people affected by the recent floods.

Adani Ports & SEZ Limited MD Karan Adani presented a letter to that effect to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Mr. Naidu thanked Adani Foundation chairpersons Priti Adani and Karan Adani for their generous contribution to the CMRF and stated that it would be instrumental in rebuilding the people’s lives.

