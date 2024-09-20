Adani Foundation offers a donation of ₹25 crore to CMRF 

The Adani Foundation offered a donation of ₹25 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) towards financial assistance to the people affected by the recent floods.

Adani Ports & SEZ Limited MD Karan Adani presented a letter to that effect to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Mr. Naidu thanked Adani Foundation chairpersons Priti Adani and Karan Adani for their generous contribution to the CMRF and stated that it would be instrumental in rebuilding the people’s lives.

