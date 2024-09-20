GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adani Foundation offers a donation of ₹25 crore to CMRF 

Adani Foundation donates ₹25 crore to CMRF for flood relief; CM Naidu thanks Priti and Karan Adani for their generosity

Published - September 20, 2024 08:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. MD Karan Adani presenting a letter of contribution of ₹25 crore by the Adani Foundation to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. MD Karan Adani presenting a letter of contribution of ₹25 crore by the Adani Foundation to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Adani Foundation offered a donation of ₹25 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) towards financial assistance to the people affected by the recent floods.

Adani Ports & SEZ Limited MD Karan Adani presented a letter to that effect to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Mr. Naidu thanked Adani Foundation chairpersons Priti Adani and Karan Adani for their generous contribution to the CMRF and stated that it would be instrumental in rebuilding the people’s lives.

Published - September 20, 2024 08:37 am IST

Related Topics

business (general) / relief and aid organisation / flood / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.