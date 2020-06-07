Active cases in Nellore district climb to 339

At least 32 more persons tested positive for the viral disease in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts in the last 24 hours.

With a large number of people returning to the State by special trains and other modes of transport, the disease has started spreading to remote places in the two south coastal Andhra districts.

Health officials said 28 more persons from across the Nellore district got infected, including two persons who had returned from Bengaluru and one person from Chennai. Three of the newly-infected persons hailed from Vizianagaram district and two others from Srikakulam district.

Sangam leads

Sangam accounted for a maximum of five fresh cases followed by Kavali and Dagadarthi with three cases each, Vinjamur, Kondapur, and Atmakur with two cases each and Jaladanki, Venkatachalam, Kodavalur with one each. The number of active cases mounted to 339 in the district. As many as 354 primary contacts of the infected persons were isolated.

Prakasam’s tally

In Prakasam district, four more men got infected, COVID-19 nodal officer John Richards said. One person each had returned from Delhi, Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

With this, the number of active cases rose to 50 in the district. The infected persons were a 31-year-old man from a Kodavalavaripalem, near Karamchedu, a 56-year-old man from Tangutur, a 22-year-old man from Ongole and 32-year-old man from Nandavanavanam, near Singarayakonda.

Health officials anticipated that the number of new cases will go up in the coming days coinciding with the Unlock 1.0 announced by the Centre. Implementation of the containment action plan will be more difficult as the disease has started spreading to far-flung areas.