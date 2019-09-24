Acting Chief Justice releases botany encyclopedic dictionary

Acting Chief Justice of the High Court C. Praveen Kumar has released the book “Botany and Beyond: An Illustrated Encyclopedic Dictionary of Plant Sciences,” authored by late Dasari Lakshmana Rao, an eminent academician known for his work in botany education.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Praveen Kumar said that the book which is a collection of about 16,000 words, pictures and a lot of information about the subjects of botany, is an example of perfection.

He lauded the efforts of Lakshmana Rao and his contribution. He also appreciated family members of Lakshmana Rao for ensuring the book is made available for everyone by posthumously releasing it.

‘Useful subject for all’

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor and Acharya Nagarjuna University in-charge Vice-Chancellor K. Ramji said every student irrespective of their stream of education should have knowledge and understanding of life sciences.

Velagapudi Durgamba Siddhartha Law College principal Ch. Diwakar Babu said that the book is a result of over 20 years of work by Lakshamana Rao.

Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University dean of veterinary science T.S. Chandrasekhara Rao, Neelkamal Publications CEO and MD Suresh Chandra Sharma, Andhra Loyola College’s Botany Department head T. Rosemary, and Sri Sai Krishna Junior College principal N. Appanna were among those present.