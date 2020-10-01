Accused in mobile phone heist brought from M.P., remanded

CHITTOOR

01 October 2020 23:35 IST

They were brought from Dewas in MP on transit warrant

The Chittoor police on Thursday brought three accused in the sensational theft of cellphones in a highway robbery reported on Nagari-Tamil Nadu border from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh to the district on transit warrant. The district court sent them to remand.

“The gang from Dewas stalked the container carrying a load of cellphones of Xiaomi brand, which was on it way from the factory outlet to Bhiwandi in Maharashtra on August 26 night. After crossing the Tiruttani checkpost in Tamil Nadu, the gang members hijacked the lorry. They assaulted the container driver in the Nagari Police limits and fled with cellphones worth around ₹8 crore,” Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar told the media here.

Month-long operation

Three special teams were formed to trace the accused and the vehicle used by them. After a month-long operation, the key members of the gang were traced at Thaneghati village in Dewas district. The special parties nabbed three members of the gang and recovered the stolen goods on September 29, the SP said.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused have been identified as Rohit Jalla (22), Ankit Jhanja (25), both natives of Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh, and Ram Gade (25) from Beed district in Maharashtra. The gang was allegedly involved in various highway robberies reported in Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The SP congratulated the special teams which cracked the case within a month.