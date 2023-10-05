ACB traps Dy. Chief Inspector of Boilers of Vijayawada region

October 05, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), of Vijayawada Range, caught Deputy Chief Inspector of Boilers, Vijayawada Region, M. Satyanarayana and licensed broiler technician, P. Nagabushanam, while taking ₹2.10 lakh bribe on October 4.

The Deputy Chief Inspector of Broilers allegedly demanded ₹1.5 lakh for him and another ₹1.5 lakh for the technician for issuing permission for the installation of a new boiler in a Pharma unit, located at APPIIC, Kondapalli.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB team conducted a raid on Satyanaraynas’s office and caught the accused while taking ₹2.10 lakh. The accused would be produced in the ACB Special Court, the ACB officials said in a release.