HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ACB traps Dy. Chief Inspector of Boilers of Vijayawada region

Accused, Satyanarayana and the technician demanded ₹3 lakh for issuing permission for installation of new boiler in a Pharma unit at Kondapalli, says ACB sleuths

October 05, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), of Vijayawada Range, caught Deputy Chief Inspector of Boilers, Vijayawada Region, M. Satyanarayana and licensed broiler technician, P. Nagabushanam, while taking ₹2.10 lakh bribe on October 4.

The Deputy Chief Inspector of Broilers allegedly demanded ₹1.5 lakh for him and another ₹1.5 lakh for the technician for issuing permission for the installation of a new boiler in a Pharma unit, located at APPIIC, Kondapalli.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB team conducted a raid on Satyanaraynas’s office and caught the accused while taking ₹2.10 lakh. The accused would be produced in the ACB Special Court, the ACB officials said in a release.

Related Topics

Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.