ACB raids Patamata Sub-Registrar office

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on Patamata Sub-Registrar office on Monday, and seized ₹3.41 lakh from the document writers.

On a tip-off, that some staff of the office were collecting money from the public for registrations, the ACB Vijayawada Range, conducted raids.

The ACB sleuths found 12 document writers and three unauthorised persons inside the registrar office, who were collecting money from the parties.

Investigation is under progress, the ACB officials said.