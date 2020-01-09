ACB chief takes stock of pending cases

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General P.S.R. Anjaneyulu reviewed the Under Investigation (UI) and Pending Trial (PT) cases with the officers of various units in the bureau.

Mr. Anjaneyulu, along with senior ACB officials, enquired about the status of trap and Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases booked on corrupt officials in different ranges across the State.

He directed the officers to act swiftly on the calls received on the toll-free number 14400, which was connected to RTGS and the Chief Minister’s dash board. The officers and staff should work as per the expectations of the government to root out corruption in all government departments, Public Sector Units (PSUs) and corporations, the DG said.

‘Five trap cases booked’

“Officers of the Central Investigation Unit (CIU) and the range officers should improve network, be sincere and strive to win the confidence of the public to bring down corruption,” Mr. Anjaneyulu said.

The officer explained that five trap cases have been booked based on the calls received on 14400.

The ACB DG directed the investigation and legal wing officials to try to improve the conviction rate.

ACB Director Shanka Brata Bagchi, Joint Directors Ashok Kumar and J. Bhaskara Rao, chief legal advisor M. Vengaiah, Additional SP, CIU officers, DSPs, engineering, legal officers and other staff participated.