Abul Kalam Azad laid foundation for education sector: Sajjala

Adviser lauds State govt.’s reforms in education sector

Adviser, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that Moulana Abul Kalam Azad was one of the greatest freedom fighters who believed in unity in diversity and laid a strong foundation for the education sector in the country.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy took part in National Education Day celebrations commemorating the 134th birth anniversary of Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of independent India, at the YSR Congress Party central office in Tadepalli on November 11.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy recalled that the former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had strived hard for the development of minorities in the State and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been continuing with the same spirit. On the other hand, TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu had ignored the welfare and development of minorities during his tenure, he alleged.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought in revolutionary changes in the education sector in the last two years and ₹16,000 crore has been spent on the Nadu-Nedu programme in schools,” he said.

The government launched Vidya Kanuka, Amma Vodi and other schemes for students and had been spending ₹30,000 crore on the education sector, he added.

Many YSRCP leaders paid floral tributes to Abul Kalam Azad on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLA Hafeez Khan, party Minority Cell State president Khader Basha, Urdu Academy Chairman Nadeem Ahmed and others were present.