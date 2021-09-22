Absolute delight for foodies

VIJAYAWADA

22 September 2021 00:18 IST

Absolute Barbecues opens outlet at Benz Circle

A swanky new restaurant of Absolute Barbecues, the country’s first wish grill eatery, has added to the bustle of Benz Circle, one of the busiest junctions in Vijayawada city.

Despite economic slowdown due to the pandemic impact, the city is chock-a-block with new restaurants and eat-outs, thanks to the throngs of foodies who defy anything to sate their taste buds.

Bringing in uniqueness in the launch of their 45th outlet, the brand joined hands with Daddy’s Home, an initiative of Care & Share Charitable Trust, and rolled out a red carpet for the inmates, not just to throw a feast for them in the restaurant but also for its formal inauguration.

A team of children cut the ribbon, marking the formal opening of the new facility.

“We have a very strong presence in Hyderabad, and we extended our footprint to Visakhapatnam. Vijayawada, as our next destination, is a natural choice. We have been planning to reach out to the local foodies for some time. We are happy to have finally arrived,” said Ritam Mukherjee, Regional Head, South Operations.

The USP

He said the restaurant’s “Wish Grill” was the USP as “we don’t serve food that we cook in our style. We are fully focussed on our clients’ satisfaction and cook as per their choices and flavours in live grills,” he explained.

With a large variety of exotic meats on the Wish Grill, clubbed with Brazilian Churrasco and an unending variety of starters followed by a cold stone creamery, AB’s is a place for those who feel the need to be pampered with loads of delicious food.

“We have a seating capacity for 130 guests and the place can be booked for birthdays and any other functions,” he said, adding that health and hygiene and the COVID-19 guidelines are top on their list.