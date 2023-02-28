ADVERTISEMENT

‘About 70% of spas, parlours inspected in Vijayawada found violating norms’

February 28, 2023 02:46 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

About 70% of the spas, salons and beauty parlours inspected in Vijayawada were found to be violating norms and resorting to unlawful activities.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that the four teams formed to check unlawful activities at spa centres had inspected 126 units so far, and 88 of them were found to be violating norms.

In a review meeting with the officials concerned here on Monday, Mr. Dilli Rao appreciated the teams for leading to the closure of the spas and asked them to continue the inspections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He asked officials to book criminal cases against organisers who force women into unlawful activities at spas under Sections 18 and 19 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Taskforce ACP Ramana Murthy, ICDS project director G. Umadevi, VMC chief engineering M. Prabhakar Rao and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US