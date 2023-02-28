HamberMenu
‘About 70% of spas, parlours inspected in Vijayawada found violating norms’

February 28, 2023 02:46 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

About 70% of the spas, salons and beauty parlours inspected in Vijayawada were found to be violating norms and resorting to unlawful activities.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that the four teams formed to check unlawful activities at spa centres had inspected 126 units so far, and 88 of them were found to be violating norms.

In a review meeting with the officials concerned here on Monday, Mr. Dilli Rao appreciated the teams for leading to the closure of the spas and asked them to continue the inspections.

He asked officials to book criminal cases against organisers who force women into unlawful activities at spas under Sections 18 and 19 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Taskforce ACP Ramana Murthy, ICDS project director G. Umadevi, VMC chief engineering M. Prabhakar Rao and others were present.

