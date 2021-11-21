About 200 trains cancelled, diverted due to floods in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

21 November 2021 13:51 IST

NDRF, SDRF teams swung into action

The South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled some and diverted the rest of the trains in Guntakal and Vijayawada divisions due to heavy rains and floods.

Many trains were partially cancelled and rescheduled in different sections as the tracks were damaged at Rajampet, Katpadi, Nandaluru and other places.

Railway officials said 39 trains were cancelled, 10 were partially cancelled and 42 diverted in various routes in Guntakal division.

In Vijayawada division, 41 trains were diverted, 78 were cancelled, 26 partially cancelled and seven trains were regulated.

Many express and passenger trains were affected on Vijayawada-Tirupati, Narsapur-Tirupati, Vijayawada-Chennai, Nellore-Guntur and other routes, the railway officials said.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya visited the damaged tracks at Rajampet, Nandalur and other areas along with senior officers. They enquired about the damages caused by floods, and ordered that necessary steps be taken to restore the tracks urgently.

Railway authorities said that Tirupati-Adilabad, Bhubaneswar-Tirupati, Visakhapatnam-Kadapa, Howrah-Yeshwantpur, Howrah-Chennai Central, Hatia-Yeshwantpur, H. Nizamuddin-Madurai, New Delhi-Chennai Central, Kacheguda-Chengalpattu, Tirupati-Bilaspur, Tirupati-Secunderabad and several other trains were partially cancelled and a few were completely cancelled.

In a travel advisory issued on Sunday, officials of the Indian Railways appealed to the passengers to enquire about running status of trains before booking tickets.

NDRF, APSDRF teams deployed

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th battalion deployed two teams each at Rajampet and Tirupati and three in Nellore district. Two teams of NDRF 3rd Battalion were kept on standby at Visakhapatnam.

“The force was helping the Revenue, Police, Road and Buildings and Disaster Management officials in taking up rescue and relief operations,” NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan told The Hindu.

A.P. State Disaster Response Force (APSDRF) teams were pressed into service in Chittoor and Nellore districts, the SDRF officials said.