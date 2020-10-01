Abducted baby girl tracedwithin 24 hours, woman held

The accused took away the infant when the mother went to a studio: SP

The police have rescued a 29-day-old girl allegedly abducted by a woman within 24 hours at Darsi in Prakasam district. A woman was arrested, the police said.

“The accused, identified as G. Prameela (30), trapped the baby’s mother K. Mariyakumari on Wednesday, saying that the government was providing financial aid and to avail the benefits she needed to open a savings bank account,” Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told the media here, after handing over the baby to Mariyakumari.

Modus operandi

Pramila took Ms. Mariyakumari to a clinic on the pretext of administering vaccine to the baby and later to a studio near the Clock Tower to take a photograph for opening of the bank account.

“As Ms. Mariyakumari went inside the studio after handing over the baby to Pramila, the latter fled with the baby,” the SP said.

The mother lodged a police complaint and a search was launched for the baby. As the police started searching all the vehicles in Darsi and other places, the accused chose not to move out of the district. The police traced the accused and the baby to Uppalapadu. Pramila was arrested, the SP said.

Mr. Kaushal ladued the police team led by Darsi DSP K. Prakasa Rao for cracking the case within 24 hours.