Aarogyasri services in threecities outside the State soon

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that medical treatment/surgery in super speciality departments under Aarogyasri will be extended to hospitals in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

At the end of a marathon review meeting at the Secretariat on Friday, Mr. Jagan unveiled a six-point formula to revamp the medical and health sector and bring healthcare to the doorstep of people living in remote areas.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure drugs are manufactured in tune with World Health Organisation’s guidelines. Financial support should be extended to those who have undergone surgeries and pension should be given to those suffering from chronic ailments. Vehicles should be procured to improve the delivery of ‘108’ and ‘104’ services.

Recruitment drive

He said steps should be taken to fill vacancies in the Medical and Health Department, adding the process should begin in January 2020.

Mr. Jagan said patients who have undergone surgery would be paid ₹5,000 per month or ₹225 per day from December 1 till they recover, ₹10,000 would be given to those being treated for thalassemia, haemophilia and other life-threatening diseases. He said ₹5,000 would be given as monthly support to those suffering from chronic ailments and to those confined to wheelchair, from January 2020.

Mobile services

Mobile medical services would be provided in tribal areas by placing motorcycles at the disposal of personnel and maternity clinics would be set up in all constituences.

“Ensure all eligible persons are given Aarogyasri cards by December 21 and extend the YSR Kanti Velugu scheme to college students. Create awareness on lifestyle disorders at the school level itself and ensure victims of road accidents get treatment free of cost in hospitals,’’ said Mr. Jagan.

Minister for Medical and Health Alla Nani and Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam were among those present.