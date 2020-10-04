A touching farewell to sniffer dog

Scooby had ensured security during visits of VIPs to Tirumala

Sniffer dog Scooby, an important member of the bomb disposal squad of Prakasam Police, died of kidney disease here on Friday.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal led the men in khaki in paying homage to the Labrador Retriever breed canine on Saturday. Expressing sadness over its death, the SP said: “We treated Scooby as one of our family members.”

Eight-year-old Scooby, which had training in the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy in Hyderabad in the year 2013, has successfully performed many security duties. During the training, Scooby exhibited extraordinary performance and was achieved “Excellent” grading, the SP fondly recalled.

The sniffer dog, handled by Head Constable Y.Rami Reddy, had ensured security during the visits of VIPs including the President, Vice-President and foreign delegates to the State from time to time and during the Brahmotsavams in Tirumala and Tirupati.

Officer on Special Duty(OSD) K.Chowdeshwari, Armed Reserve Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Raghavendra, Special Branc Inspector V. Suryanarayana, District Crimes Record Bureau Inspector M. Bhima Nayak, Command Control Inspector R. Rambabu were among those who bid adieu to the important member of the dog squad.