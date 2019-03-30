Krishna District Collector and District Election Officer A. Md. Imtiyaz, Joint Collector Kritika Shukla, South Central Railway Divisional Railway Manager R. Dhananjayulu and other officers participated in Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign in the railway station on Saturday. The officers, as part of the election awareness campaign, flagged off Kerala Express, and appealed to people participate in voting in large numbers. They organised SVEEP on Platform No.1. Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Pinreddy Bhaskar Reddy and other officials participated.
A SVEEP at railway station
