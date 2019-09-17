A platform to showcase skills

Decked in their festive attires, faculty and students of the commerce department of the Andhra Loyola College were brimming in exuberance on the inaugural day of the two-day commerce fest, Bemus -2019.

Explaining that the fest derived its name from the Greek word, Bemus, which meant foundation, Vice-Principal of Degree, Andhra Loyola College, S. Melchoir said that the fest provided a foundation to the students to hone their skills.

“Bemus gives a platform for the students to exhibit their talent in a healthy, competitive manner. All students must use this opportunity to test their skills that can help develop their personality,” he said.

Professor K. Hemachandra Rao, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, who was the chief guest of the fest, urged the students to use this platform to be innovative and think out of the box. “Commerce students gathered here today can come together and formulate innovative ideas to counter the problems our country is facing,” he said.

College correspondent M. Sagayaraj told the students that the exposure they gained must not be kept to themselves and that it should reflect in the society at large. College principal G.M. Victor Emmanuel spoke.