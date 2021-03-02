Vijayawada

A huge painting to convey green message

City-based painter Shaik Ameer Jan completed working on a painting, undertaken to promote greenery, by giving it a final touch on Monday.

It took Mr. Ameer Jan 54 hours to complete the painting, measuring 790 sq. ft, at the Rainbow E.M. School here in a bid to enter the record books and in the process contribute his mite to combat global warming.

The painter used lipsticks, eye liners, eye shades and other make-up products to create the eye-catching image measuring 10 ft in height and 79 ft width.

The first-ever Guinness World Record feat was set by a group of painters from Mary Kay Inc in the U.S. in 2013 by working for 1,000 hours in 16 days with make-up products, said Srushti Art Academy founder T. Ravindra.

