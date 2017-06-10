A five-minute affair that has drawn criticism

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam’s Eruvaka Punnami programme turned out to be a damp squib on Friday.

The authorities apparently failed to bring a bull, which is a must during the Eruvaka Punnami and Basava puja. Though the puja was supposed to be conducted at 7 a.m., it was delayed by more than two hours.

A high drama ensued, when it was confirmed that there were no chances of the bull reaching the venue, Kanaka Durga Nagar.

Temple Executive Officer A. Surya Kumari pulled the plough ceremoniously. A few farmers who took temple lands on lease joined her. The entire rituals lasted for about five minutes only.

Initially, the authorities planned to conduct Basava puja and Nagali puja as part of the celebrations. Priests were supposed to perform puja to ‘decorated bulls’ as Basava puja and also to plough nagali. However, only nagali pooja was performed. This is the first time that the Kanaka Durga temple conducted the Eruvaka Punnami.

The temple chose to conduct the festival at Kanaka Durga Nagar where the temple buses are parked though it has many agricultural lands. This has raised criticism.

The temple had leased out these lands to farmers. Adopted temples of the Devasthanam too have agricultural lands.

The authorities invited all those farmers. Also, the farmers, who donate vegetables to the temple regularly, were also invited.