A digital initiative to keep the Telugu language alive

All hope is not lost for Telugu language aficionados. Initiatives such as Dasubhashitam, that brings the best in Telugu music, literature and arts in chaste Telugu through myriad modes such as audio books, podcasts and online radio should put to rest their fears that the present generation is fast losing touch with their mother tongue.

The Dasubhashitam app has been developed by Konduri Tulasi Das, who served in the Education Department till 2004, with the help of his techie son Kiran Kumar. The idea is to give people access to enriching audio content in categories such as music, spirituality, ‘kathalu’ (stories), ‘kavitvam’ (poetry) and ‘navalalu’ (novels).

Mr. Tulasi Das, a Telugu language lover, travelled extensively with his wife after his retirement. To share the wealth of information, he wrote a small book. Some of extended family members suggested that he create audio books. He followed the advice and soon there were requests for more such material.

In 2014, he started recording books in his voice after taking permission of the writers and the response was overwhelming. To reach out to a wider audience, Mr. Das started working on podcasts and online radio.

To kindle interest among young learners, the father-son duo started organising online competitions for Class 10 students of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Telugu and literature, which is now an annual event.

“Let me explain why it is called ‘C P Brown Telugu Potee,” says Mr. Kiran Kumar. He explains how Brown, an English civil servant of British India, posted as the Collector of Kadapa district, contributed immensely to the development of the language.

“Just as is the case now, civil servants needed to learn the local language. Brown got so enamoured by Telugu that he soon achieved mastery and wrote several books in Telugu, of which the most prominent is the first English-Telugu dictionary. His most significant contribution for which he is deified by Telugu people is the preservation and restoration of Telugu literary heritage,” says Mr. Kiran Kumar.

“He undertook preservation work with his own money,” he says.

Prize money

This year’s contest will be held in online mode on November 10. Students can send the message ‘potee2019’ on WhatsApp (not sms) to 99520 29498 to get the registration link or visit www.dasubhashitam.com

The total prize money is ₹1 lakh. Two schools (one from each State) will be adjudged winners who will receive cash prizes and will be felicitated by stalwarts of the Telugu literary field at an event to be held in Hyderabad in the second week of December.

A known bhasha abhimaani, S. P. Balasubramanyam and several other personalities from Telugu film industry have declared their support to the contest.