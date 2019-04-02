A cakewalk for sitting MLA Gadde?

VIJAYAWADA

02 April 2019 00:57 IST

Candidates put up by YSRCP and Jana Sena in Vijayawada East are novices

Election in the Vijayawada East constituency this season appears to be a cakewalk for the incumbent MLA and Telugu Desam Party candidate Gadde Rama Mohan aka Rammohan. But due to various factors and mixed composition of the electors with different social and economic backgrounds, the opponents are hoping to give a tough competition.

While Mr. Rama Mohan is a two-time MLA and one-time MP (Vijayawada), his opponents from the two other major parties — YSR Congress and Jana Sena — are novices.

Boppana Bhava Kumar of the YSRCP, who is the corporator of the 3rd division in the East Constituency, is contesting for the first time as MLA. Significantly, the party chose Mr. Bhava Kumar over senior leader and former MLA Yalamanchili Ravi who won the election on Praja Rajyam Party ticket against Mr. Rama Mohan with a slight majority.

The JSP, has fielded a new face —Batthina Rama Mohan —who is into transport business.

Radha factor

In what is an added advantage to Mr. Rama Mohan, two of his main opponents from the YSRCP and the Congress in the 2014 election are on his side this election.

One of them, Vangaveeti Radhakrishna, who contested on YSRCP ticket and lost to Mr. Rama Mohan was even campaigning for the latter as the party’s star campaigner.

The other opponent — Devineni Rajasekhar aka Nehru’s son Devineni Avinash — too joined the TDP and is contesting from Gudivada. Though he has not taken part in campaign so far, his aunt Devineni Aparna, a TDP corporator, is vigorously campaigning for Mr. Rama Mohan.

Mr. Rama Mohan, who has contested six times so far, won from Gannavaram in 1994 against the Telugu Desam Party.

The political scenario in the constituency has changed in favour of the TDP in the last two years.

Two of the corporators representing hill-slope and slum areas in Gunadala and Krishnalanka respectively that were considered important for the YSRCP joined the TDP.

In addition, with Mr. Radhakrishna joining TDP, another corporator of the YSRCP also joined the ruling party and the YSRCP has only two corporators out of six divisions in the Krishnalanka area.

In all, at least 11 of the total 16 corporators in the constituency are campaigning for the TDP.

Mr. Boppana has been campaigning in the constituency along with YSRCP MP candidate Potluri Vara Prasad. Though Mr. Rama Mohan of the JSP is a new face, he expects to gain traction with the following Pawan Kalyan has among the masses and the members of Kapu community who have a large vote share in Krishnalanka and other areas.

The constituency has city’s posh colonies located around Benz Circle and also densely populated slum and hill-slope areas.

A large number of beneficiaries living on the hill-slopes have been demanding houses from the government and not many have been sanctioned.

On the other hand, voters in the constituency have many reasons not to vote for the ruling party. Many development projects are yet to be completed and people are being subjected to inconvenience.

Apart from the major project Benz Circle flyover, stormwater drain project, road constructions and others are still going on at a snail’s pace.

“We have been apologising for the delay in construction of Christurajpuram road. People have understood the reasons behind the delay and they are also aware that it will be completed soon,” Mr. Rama Mohan said.