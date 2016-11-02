Youth held on blackmail, rape charges

The Penamaluru police arrested a youth, Shaik Subhani alias Rajashekar, who allegedly raped and took indecent photographs of a minor girl in the city.

According to the victim, the accused befriended with her and sexually assaulted her. He took her photographs and extorted money from the girl’s family. Following a complaint, the police arrested Subhani and registered a case against him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was produced in the court on Tuesday, said the police.