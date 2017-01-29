Young lawyers told to cultivate regular reading habit

Chittoor: Andhra Pradesh High Court judge C. Praveen Kumar on Saturday appealed to young lawyers and students looking for a career in judiciary to seriously concentrate on law books and inculcate the habit of reading regularly. Studying merely for degrees would only result in ineffective handling of legal procedures, he felt.

The judge launched the 130th anniversary celebrations of the Chittoor Bar Association at the Court Complex here. Marking the historic occasion, Mr. Praveen Kumar told the CBA members that the fast changing society demanded that the legal fraternity keep itself updated on various legal aspects. Serious reading alone would lead to a healthy judiciary and there were no short cuts to mastering the studies in law, he said.

On the occasion, Mr. Praveen Kumar felicitated 12 senior advocates who had completed five decades of practice in Chittoor courts.

The District Judge, Kanaka Durga Rao said that the Chittoor Bar Association had a glorious history dating back to the late 19th century.

Chittoor Bar Association president P. Pratapa Reddy also spoke.