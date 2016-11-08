YHAI to organise para-sailing in city in December

Imagine the joy of riding in a hot air balloon; sitting pretty in a gondola or a wicker basket attached to an air balloon lighter than air and taking in the beauty of nature.
The Vijayawada chapter of the Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) plans to organise adventure sports like off-road para-sailing and hot air balloon rides in city sometime in December.
A trial run of para-sailing was carried out in the border region of Amaravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday under the guidance of Andhra Pradesh Adventure Club chairman K. Ranga Rao. “The initial choice of venue was the Mulapadu forest area. But the wind direction did not favour the sport and so the venue had to be shifted to Amaravati region,” Nandam Vishnuwardhan, Vijayawada secretary of YHAI said. The Association’s State vice-president R. Ratna Prasad monitored the arrangements.
