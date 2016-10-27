Work on Amaravati likely to begin on November 1

The State government is contemplating starting the work on Capital city Amaravati from November 1. The government also sets a target to complete the construction of administrative capital and create the necessary infrastructure before 2018.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on Amaravati here on Wednesday and asked the officials to work with a concept--target 2018. The construction of the government complex should have uniformity in buildings and reflect the art and culture of Andhra Pradesh and Buddhism, he said, adding, the government has plans to build a statue of Buddha on a hill which is closely located to the Krishna.

One side of the river, Kanaka Durga temple is located atop Indrakeeladri, and the Buddha statue would come up on the another side of the river and Prakasam Barrage.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) would construct the Venkateswara Swamy temple in the capital city. The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) would build a temple of Lord Krishna, he said, adding, mosques and churches would also come up there to enhance the spiritual ambience, he said.

Meanwhile, Vellore Institute of Technology University (VIT) vice-president Sekhar Viswanathan handed over a cheque of Rs. 50 crore to AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner Cherukuri Sridhar in the presence of the Chief Minister.

The VIT is one of the premier institutions in the country which is planning to set up its campus in Amaravati. The cheque was given for the land allotted to it in the Capital city.

The State Cabinet also cleared the proposal to allot 150 acres of land for the VIT. The CRDA received the first cheque towards allotment of lands in the Capital city.