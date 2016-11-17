Work in tandem to implement welfare schemes: Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed the departments to chalk out their priorities and work in tandem while implementing welfare schemes.
Addressing a tele-conference from his residence on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said the BC, SC, ST and Minority welfare departments were expected to work with utmost coordination so that people would enjoy the fruits of welfare schemes. There should not be any scope for clash of opinion and approach to the implementation of the schemes. These departments should have to give priority to skill development among the students.
The ultimate objective should be total satisfaction of the beneficiaries, he said.
There used to be enormous delay in fee reimbursement during the previous government’s tenure. The reimbursement was never made the same year to the students. But it was streamlined, and students now were getting fee reimbursement the same year.
The officials need to take this aspect to the people effectively, he said.
Referring to the Ambedkar overseas education scheme, he pointed out that the scheme still would have to reach the students. Give wide publicity and encourage the students from the weaker sections to utilise both the Ambedkar overseas education scheme and the NTR Vidyonnati scheme, he said.
Stating that the government had been implementing several welfare programmes, Mr. Naidu said officials played a key role in the implementation of welfare programmes.
The benefits should reach the poor and eligible people.
