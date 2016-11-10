Women to run to spread pink message

Former super model-turned-actor Milind Soman will participate in the 10K run christened as ‘Amaravati Going Pink’ in Vijayawada on December 4.

The fitness freak will lead the ‘women only’ run from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium at 5.30 a.m. The run has been categorised in 3km, 5km and 10km distance.

“It’s not just a run, it’s part of the India Going Pink project, a concept initiated by United Sisters Foundation (USF), which conducts ‘Pinkathon’, a women’s 10k run, mainly for breast cancer awareness,” said Mr. Soman while addressing the local media at The Food Lounge (TFL) in the city on Wednesday.

Mr. Milind Soman is the founder of USF, an NGO that works for women empowerment through fitness initiatives and the organiser of the Pinkathon, India’s biggest women’s run.

Informing that in 2015, the USF had 65,000 women run for the cause across the country, the health aficionado said Amaravati had been included in the USF itinerary this year to reach out to more people and spread the awareness.

“This run is all about women who believe in a healthy lifestyle. India has a very good culture. We have ayurveda, we have yoga; but for some reasons, we have embraced a sedentary lifestyle. It is time to bring back our old health practices. Women are very influential at a very emotional level. Through this event, we want to create a space for women to prove themselves.” He said impressed by the massive response to Pinkathon across the country, the USF had received invitation from Nepal and Dubai to organise the runs there.

Support sought

Neelima Pudota, who climbed the Everest in May, underscored the need for support from male counterparts for success in any such activity.

Sharing her experience of running from city-to-city in a sari, Ms. Neelima said she was all set to take yet another such expedition. Ms. Neelima will run barefoot from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, covering a distance of nearly 350-km and join the Pinkathon in Visakhapatnam on November 20.

A couple of lady doctors from Ramesh Hospitals spoke about the need for awareness about breast cancer among women.

Ramesh Hospitals will conduct free tests for participants of the proposed 10K run in Vijayawada.