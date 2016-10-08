Woman gang-raped in Vijayawada on Gandhi Jayanthi, 2 held

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by eight persons in the city on October 2. Another woman, who was a friend of the victim, reportedly helped the accused.

Sleuths of Mahila Police Station and the Commissioner’s Task Force teams apprehended two persons and launched a hunt for the remaining accused.

The accused woman, Sumia, promised to offer a job to her friend from Kolkata city, and asked her to come to Vijayawada.

One person, picked up the complainant from the railway station, and took her to a house located at Gurunanak Colony.

The culprits raped the woman and one of the accused, Subbareddy alias Suraj, took gold jewellery from her.

The victim walked into the Police Control Room (PCR) and explained the matter in the wee hours on October 2.

Responding to the complaint, City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang directed Mahila Police Station Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) V.V. Naidu and Task Force ACP Muralidhar to investigate the case.

Detained for 4 days

“The gang detained me for four days in a house and committed the crime. The accused Subbareddy robbed gold ornaments from me,” the woman said in her complaint.

Police arrested P. Nagajeevan Kumar and V. Suryanarayana, involved in the case, on Friday, and recovered a bike from their possession.

“We are investigating the case in trafficking angle too. Police are inquiring into the activities of Sumia and the victim. Suraj was involved in similar offences earlier,” Mr. Sawang told The Hindu .

Cases have been registered against the accused under Sections 390 of IPC (robbery), 376 (g) (gang rape) and 342 of IPC (wrongful confinement) and a hunt is on for the remaining accused, said the Commissioner.