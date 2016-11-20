Will ensure water for Rayalaseema: Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the government is committed to providing enough water to the parched areas in Rayalaseema so that not a single acre of farm land withered due to drought.
Interacting with sweet lime farmers from Pulivendula and Jammalamadugu constituencies of Kadapa district here on Friday night, Mr. Naidu said steps for achieving the ultimate goal of Pattiseema project, which was to take water from the Krishna to Rayalaseema, were taken. “Rayalaseema has tanks that have a storage capacity of 400 tmcft. We will get them renovated. These tanks will be very useful in tiding over the water crisis,” he said.
The linking of the Krishna and Penna rivers was a major project conceived by the government, which was well-positioned to take it forward, having completed the linking of the Godavari and Krishna rivers against heavy odds, he observed.
Priority had been given to completing the Polavaram project as per schedule.
Mr. Naidu said agriculture and allied sectors achieved a growth of 26 per cent in the first six months of the current year in spite of the setback suffered on account of 28 per cent rainfall deficit.
It was possible because of the deployment of water tankers across the drought-hit areas and usages of rain guns. These measures would continue in the interest of farmers, he added.
Irrigation Minister D. Umamaheswara Rao and Chief Engineer (Irrigation) Venkateswara Rao were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor