Will ensure water for Rayalaseema: Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the government is committed to providing enough water to the parched areas in Rayalaseema so that not a single acre of farm land withered due to drought.

Interacting with sweet lime farmers from Pulivendula and Jammalamadugu constituencies of Kadapa district here on Friday night, Mr. Naidu said steps for achieving the ultimate goal of Pattiseema project, which was to take water from the Krishna to Rayalaseema, were taken. “Rayalaseema has tanks that have a storage capacity of 400 tmcft. We will get them renovated. These tanks will be very useful in tiding over the water crisis,” he said.

The linking of the Krishna and Penna rivers was a major project conceived by the government, which was well-positioned to take it forward, having completed the linking of the Godavari and Krishna rivers against heavy odds, he observed.

Priority had been given to completing the Polavaram project as per schedule.

Mr. Naidu said agriculture and allied sectors achieved a growth of 26 per cent in the first six months of the current year in spite of the setback suffered on account of 28 per cent rainfall deficit.

It was possible because of the deployment of water tankers across the drought-hit areas and usages of rain guns. These measures would continue in the interest of farmers, he added.

Irrigation Minister D. Umamaheswara Rao and Chief Engineer (Irrigation) Venkateswara Rao were present.