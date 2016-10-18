Vijayawada

Water by gravity to left, right main canals by 2018

: Water should flow by gravity into the Polavaram right and left main canals by 2018-19, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told construction companies and officials at a review meeting of the project at the project site in West Godavari district.

He ordered that police be deployed to protect the project site from Tuesday and 30 cameras be installed to monitor the work and movements of men and machines. A representative of the Central Water Commissions (CWC) handed over the designs of the project to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said the Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme should be completed by June 2017 and an additional two tmcft be pumped from Yeleswaram. Ten pumps with the capacity to lift 3,500 cusecs should be made ready, he said.

Mr. Naidu, who went to the dam site in a helicopter, conducted an aerial survey of the project site before participating in the review meeting.



Deployment of police and installation of cameras to monitor movement of men and machines ordered



