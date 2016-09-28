WUAs’ chiefs showcase measures for better use of water

The innovative measures initiated by the State government for better utilisation and conservation of water in irrigation were showcased by presidents of the Water Users’ Associations (WUAs) that represented the State at the Participatory Irrigation Management (PIM) Convention-cum-Brainstorming Session organised by the Union Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Farmers’ Management of Irrigation Systems Act Apex Committee member Alla Gopala Krishnaiah in a press release here said presidents of the WUAs and irrigation officials from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana participated in the brainstorming session meant to chalk a future course of action for water users.

The meeting was organised by the Union Ministry under the National Water Mission in association with the Indian Network on Participatory Irrigation Management (IndiaNPIM).

Mr. Gopala Krishnaiah said Union Water Resources Ministry CAD Commissioner B.R.K. Pillai, National Water Mission technical adviser Jogendra Singh, PIM expert M.R. Ranganathan and R Doraiswami participated in the two-day session. He said the Management of Irrigation Act which was first enacted in 1997 was revived in 2015 for desilting and strengthening the bunds of minor irrigation tanks.

He said the steps taken by the State for recharging groundwater were highly appreciated by members from other States. The installing of 1,250 peizometers to measure changes in groundwater levels in real time were appreciated, he said.

Steps taken by the State for recharging groundwater draw praise at national meet