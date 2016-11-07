WEF invites Naidu for Davos meet

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has received an invitation from the World Economic Forum (WEF) to participate in its 47th meeting to be organised from January 17 to 20, 2017, at Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. The invitation was handed over to Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board Chief Executive Officer J. Krishna Kishore, who had been to Geneva for an official tour a few days ago. This is the 3rd consecutive time for Mr. Naidu to receive the special invitation after he took charge as Chief Minister of the State post bifurcation. The Chief Minister and his delegation would reach Zurich on January 16, 2017, to attend bilateral meetings proposed by the Swiss India Chambers and the local government at Zurich, and thereafter proceed to Davos. He had participated in the WEF meetings as Chief Minister of the unified State and also as Leader of the Opposition.

In 2016, Mr. Naidu led a high-level delegation to the 46th annual meeting of the WEF and took part as special guest in a session on ‘Mastering the Fourth Industrial Revolution’. The Chief Minister, in the WEF’s 2015 event, highlighted the investment opportunities in the State. He was chosen as special invitee by WEF president Klaus Schwab.

The Chief Minister was invited as special guest for the WEF session on ‘Future of Urban Development’, along with Ministers of other countries and CEOs. In 2001, as Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Naidu had addressed two sessions — ‘e-Government - The Next Revolution’ and ‘How do you spell entrepreneurship’.

