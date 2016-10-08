Vijayawada Police arrest seven robbers in separate cases

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Friday arrested seven thieves involved in robbery cases in Krishna and Guntur districts. The police recovered property worth about Rs. 9 lakh from their possession.
The arrested include: K. Shiva Shankar, G. Shiva, P. Srinu and T. Ramakrishna, all labourers in One Town area. They committed theft in a house at Ramgopal Street and escaped with valuables. Another accused, Ch. Sivareddy is absconding, said Joint Commissioner of Police P. Hari Kumar at a press conference held here on Friday.
In another case, police apprehended T. Venkateswara Rao, D. Shivaramakrishna and K. Kiran Kumar. The trio met in Guntur district jail while they were undergoing imprisonment on similar charges.
