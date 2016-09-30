Vigilance website launched

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the website of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) Department on the second day of the conference of District Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) here on Thursday.

The new website is:http://vande.ap.gov.in, and it provides the e-mail and office addresses, telephone numbers of V&E headquarters as well as the regional offices located in Andhra Pradesh. Petitions in Telugu can also be attached and sent to the department.

Public have been requested to keep an eye and alert the vigilance officials on the irregularities. The website will explain the functions of the department.