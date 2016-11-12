Vigil to bring down paediatric pneumonia burden stressed

The need for national-level surveillance of pneumococcal infections to reduce paediatric burden of the disease in the country was stressed by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics state secretary P. Durgaprasad.
Addressing the media on the eve of World Pneumonia Day (November 12), Dr. Durgaprasad said vaccination and breast milk continued to be the only protection against pneumonia available to children below five.
He said that as part of surveillance the incidence of the disease should be monitored locally/nationally and seasonally.
The impact of vaccination, emerging strains and serotypes should be closely tracked. The impact of unnecessary use of anti-microbial drugs and resistance to antibiotics should be monitored under the surveillance programme, Dr. Durgaprasad said.
He said that pneumonia caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites was still the leading cause of death and crippling in children below five.
Chilling statistics
The cost of hospitalisation and intensive care was a heavy economic burden on the families, he said.
According to a study conducted by the World Health Organisation, India was one of the top five countries in the world that accounted for 44 per cent of the world’s pneumonia cases.
WHO recommended inclusion of Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) in the National Immunisation Programme as a priority. Inclusion of PCV in the immunisation programme had the potential to prevent 0.3 to 0.5 million deaths and protect seven to eight million children from infection, he said.
