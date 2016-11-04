Venkaiah Naidu visits IGC

Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu visited the Interim Government Complex (IGC) at Velagapudi on Thursday. He visited the fifth block where the office of Health Minister K. Srinvas was located. He also visited the offices of other Ministers.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu enquired about the health status in the State with Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Poonam Malkondaiah.

Later, he showered praise on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and CRDA officials for completing the IGC in a record time.

It was good to note that employees too shifted to Velagapudi from Hyderabad.

“The CM is a visionary and a good administrator. The employees have to support the CM,” he added.