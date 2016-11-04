Vijayawada

Venkaiah Naidu visits IGC

Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu visited the Interim Government Complex (IGC) at Velagapudi on Thursday. He visited the fifth block where the office of Health Minister K. Srinvas was located. He also visited the offices of other Ministers.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu enquired about the health status in the State with Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Poonam Malkondaiah.

Later, he showered praise on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and CRDA officials for completing the IGC in a record time.

It was good to note that employees too shifted to Velagapudi from Hyderabad.

“The CM is a visionary and a good administrator. The employees have to support the CM,” he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 2:59:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/Venkaiah-Naidu-visits-IGC/article16436511.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY