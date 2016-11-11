VMC to accept banned notes from taxpayers

In a comforting announcement to people hoarding unaccounted cash in Old High Denominations (OHD) bank notes — Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 — in the city, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation offered taxpayers to pay any kind of pending taxes on Friday with OHDs.

Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian said that Meeseva centres in the city and counters at the VMC office would be opened till the midnight of Friday, that is, 12 a.m. The counters will be opened starting from 9 a.m. on Friday and necessary arrangements are made to ensure smooth conduct of counters up to midnight.

OHD notes worth any amount will be accepted against payment of the pending taxes be it vacant land tax, property tax or any tax imposed by the corporation.

This offer will largely help the taxpayers who are wishing to get rid of the OHDs unaccountable as well as the Municipal Corporation to collect taxes instantly.