VMC struggles to dispose of trash

With the closure of the dumping yard at Ajith Singh Nagar following recent protests by locals and political parties, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is struggling to dispose of hundreds of tonnes of garbage generated in the last two days.While garbage from dumper bins at main areas and busy roads is being removed on time and dumped at a quarry in Pathapadu village on the outskirts of the city, the situation in interior areas is turning worse. Sanitation workers are either leaving heaps of garbage on the roads of interior areas or allegedly burning it.

Visits areas

On Sunday, Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian visited several areas, including the IGMC Stadium Road, Dornakal Road, Suryaraopet, Durga Puram, Sambamurthy Road, KR Market, BRP Road, KT Road, Erra Katta, Mango Market and others along with health officers, executive engineers and sanitary supervisors.

Mr. Veerapandian said all the dumper trucks and tippers of the VMC and an additional 18 tractors had been shifting garbage from over 400 dumper bins. By noon 265 dumper bins were cleared and the rest are supposed to be cleared by the end of the day, he said.

Mr. Veerapandian said the garbage was now being dumped at Pathapadu and Kolanukonda and the dumping yard at Ajith Singh Nagar was completely closed.

“As per the instructions of the Chief Minister and with the cooperation of the Central government, the dumping yard area in the colony will be made into a park,” Mr. Veerapandian said.