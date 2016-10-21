VMC briefs UNDP team on disaster preparedness

: A team of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) met Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian and enquired about the steps taken for disaster management in the city with particular reference to urban flooding and landslips.
Mr. Veerapandian said a storm water drainage project with an outlay of Rs.461 crore was set for launching soon and that riverfront development was taken up to give the city the much-needed facelift. The replacement of conventional streetlights with LED lights was in an advanced stage and other public utilities took the measures for improving the standards of living.
The UNDP team comprised Padmanabhan, Abha Mitra and Nagendra Biyani. VMC additional commissioner P. Arun Babu and Chief Medical Officer M. Gopi Naik were among those present.
