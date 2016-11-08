Uma flays Jagan on remarks against Cabinet colleagues

Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has taken strong exception to YSR Congress party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s allegation that some of the Telugu Desam Party Ministers are facing Women Atrocity cases.

At a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao countered several points raised by Mr. Jagan at the Jai Andhra Pradesh meeting in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

A host of Telugu Desam Party leaders, including Agriculture Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Jaleel Khan, also countered the points raised by Mr. Jagan at separate media conferences.

In the main offensive against the Opposition leader, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said such a charge coming from Mr. Jagan, who had already been to jail and had 11 cases pending against him, was ridiculous.

He said atrocity cases were foisted against the Telugu Desam Party leaders when the Congress was in power and they were being dug up now. About Mr. Jagan’s charge about industrialists being afraid to invest in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao alleged that when the former’s father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was Chief Minister, they were harassed for commission. But after the Telugu Desam government took over, the scenario had changed and Andhra Pradesh was number one in “Ease of doing Business”, and industrialists from all over the country were looking up to it.

Mr. Jagan who lacked the “guts” to include loan waiver in his party election manifesto was now taking about Telugu Desam Government failing to waive the loans to farmers.

The Telugu Desam facilitated the sowing of crop in 1 crore acres in kharif and rabi though the water level in Nagarjuna Sagar was low, and yet Mr. Jagan was saying that farmers in Andhra Pradesh were committing suicides, he said.

If TDP leaders criticised his party, Mr Jagan “unleashed” woman leaders, who made baseless allegations against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh or himself, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao alleged.

Mr. Jagan participated in one dharna and addressed one public meeting in a month and took rest the remaining time. This was the schedule of Mr. Jagan the Minister said.