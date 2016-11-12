U.K. shows interest in helping to build Amaravati

The U.K. government has expressed interest in extending all possible support to Andhra Pradesh in construction of Capital city Amaravati. The urban transportation system, infrastructure facilities, technology based services to citizens were some of the best practices followed in Britain, according to British High Commission Deputy High Commissioner Andrew McAllister.

The British High Commission organised an interactive session on U.K. smart city capability and expertise to support Amaravati, here on Friday.

Mr. McAllister gave an overview of U.K. government’s ongoing projects in Amaravati and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on India and U.K. being an unbeatable combination.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stressed on the importance of India-U.K. collaboration in capital city development initiatives.

He urged the U.K. government to utilise the opportunities identified in Amaravati and other smart cities of Andhra Pradesh. Amaravati, where Buddhism flourished, was also an historical place like London.

The State government has grandiose plans to construct a world class city Amaravati. The government was inviting architects across the globe in this regard, he said.