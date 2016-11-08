Two impostors arrested

The Nunna police arrested two persons, who collected money from the public pretending to be police personnel.

The suspects, D. Srinivas Naik and Ch. Satyanarayana, residents of the city, intercepted a bike posing as police at Ramachandrapuram cross roads on Sunday.

They asked the driver to produce vehicle documents and reportedly took Rs. 1,000 and escaped.

Following a complaint, the police traced the imposters and recovered a two-wheeler and Rs. 500 cash from them, said the police in a press release on Monday.