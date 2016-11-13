Vijayawada

Training classes for transplant coordinators

A Transplant Coordinators’ Training Programme will be conducted for the first time in Guntur from November 14 to 18 at Ramesh Hospitals. This programme is being organised by MOHAN Foundation under the aegis of the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, in collaboration with Jeevandan, A.P. Government and Ramesh Hospitals. NOTTO Director Vimal Bhandari, Chairman, Appropriate Authority for Cadaver Transplantation (AACT), Jeevandan, and UHS V-C T. Ravi Raju, Member AACT & CEO Jeevandan G Krishnamurthy, MOHAN Foundation Country Director Lalitha Raghuram, Ramesh Hospitals Chief Cardiologist Pothineni Ramesh Babu, and Administrative head Sailaja will participate in the inauguration.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 12:18:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/Training-classes-for-transplant-coordinators/article16444317.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY