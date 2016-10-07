Total prohibition need of the hour: Medha Patkar

Expressing concern over excessive dependence on generating revenue through sale of liquor by the State governments, social activist Medha Patkar has batted for a strong law imposing prohibition across the country. The impact of addiction is unimaginable as women in the 25-30 age group were losing their husbands.

Ms. Patkar was in the city as part of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Andolan Yatra’ on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting organised here, she said that Andhra Pradesh had surpassed all other States with its liquor revenue touching Rs. 50,000 crore.

The substantial increase in revenue for the government from the sale of alcohol was proof of how many people had fallen prey to the addiction, she said.

The State government made a turnaround and lifted total prohibition imposed by then Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao.

“It is shameful that the governments claim that they cannot run schools and hospitals if total prohibition is implemented. They need to explore other revenue sources, make best use of natural resources, and improving tax collections,” she said.

On the death of activist Sasi Perumal, who had demanded implementation of prohibition, Ms. Patkar observed that with liquor still being sold in the State, the Right to Life guaranteed under the Constitution was being impinged upon.

Referring to prohibition in Bihar and other States, Ms. Patkar said that as the Bihar court pronounced that liquor consumption was not a right, there should be no ambiguity in prohibition.

“Don’t compare it with ban on beef. Liquor is killing people and affecting the livelihood of families. There is no mid path to prohibition. Either you have it or don’t have it,” she said, adding, “Our demand should be total prohibition and strong laws. In the same breath, we don’t want violence in the way of implementation of prohibition.”