Top poets to take part in Amaravati Poetic Prism

As many as 527 poems in 53 Indian and world languages will be presented by 100 poets at the Amravati Poetic Prism 2016, an international multilingual poetry analogy and poets’ meet, which will be held at Berm Park on November 13 and 14, according to The Culture Centre for Vijayawada and Amaravati chief mentor Y. Harish Chandra Prasad here on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the event, held for the second year, will showcase the literary works of poets who won Kendriya Sahitya Akademi and State Sahitya Akademi awards.

He said the notable feature of the anthology which was curated by CCVA’s literary adviser Padmaja Iyengar, was the awarding of unique record of excellence by the Indian Book of Records. Mr. Prasad said the event would feature poems from rare languages such as Mapuzugun, a language spoken in Mapuche Nation and Zapotec, a language considered as almost extinct from the State of Oaxaca in Mexico.

He said all the major Indian languages along with rare ones such as Gondi, Koya, Kodava Takk, Sankethi, Mizo, Bodo, Bhojpuri, Maithili, Dogri and Gojri will be presented at the meet.

Mr. Prasad said the event was sponsored by Granules India along with Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and the Department of Language and Culture.

Doordarshan will beam the event in a deferred telecast.