Top honours for Krishna in Well Baby Show

K. Bhavana of an Anganwadi Centre (AC) in Vijayawada and G. Yeswanth Sai of another AC at Kanchikacherla in Krishna district bagged the first and the second prizes respectively in the Well Baby Show organised by the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department.

The State-level competitions were conducted on the eve of Children’s Day and babies from various places participated in the show on Saturday, said WD&CW Krishna District Project Director (PD) K. Krishna Kumari.

“Mothers and kids who are registered in Anganwadi Centres, Sishu Gruhas (infant homes), government-run children and collegiate homes, across the State participated in the competitions and the names of the winners were announced on Sunday. Prizes would be distributed to the winners during the Children’s Day celebrations,” the PD said.

Nashia, an inmate of Sishu Gruha, Ongole, Ananya of Sishu Gruha, Visakhapatnam, A. Sathvik of Chirala and P. Dhanyasri of Kanchikacherla Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) projects stood at top in fancy dress competitions.

Pre-school student G. Vijaya Lakshmi, enrolled in Vetapalem AC in Prakasham district, T. Rohit Rishit of Gudivada AC, Lingam Hemanth of Machilipatnam AC and J. Parimala Nagavardhini of Vetapalem won prizes in the story-telling and rhymes competitions.

In running race, M. Harshith of Cheerala Urban unit and K. Durga Mallesh of Vetapalem bagged the first and the second prizes.

B. Vanaja, an inmate of the Children’s Home, Chittoor and K. Lipsy of Children’s Home, Bapatla in Guntur district won prizes in the elocution competitions. K. Soujanya, a student of Children’s Home, Anantapur, B. Amulya of Guntur district bagged the first and the second prizes respectively in essay writing competitions.

Similarly, G. Vani of Tirupati Home and K. Sravani of State Home, Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari, won the first and the second prizes in the competitions.

“The topics for essay writing and elocution competitions were ‘Balya Vivahala Valla Kalugu Nashtalu’, ‘Samajamlo Balikala Pramukhyata’ and ‘Nenu Ammayini Ayinanduku Garvapaduchunnanu”, said Assistant PD Swaroopa Rani.