Tirupati a potential Ayurvedic hub: CM

: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu suggested to a team of the Indo-Swiss Ayurveda Foundation (ISAF) to look into the possibility of transforming Tirupati into an Ayurvedic hub in view of the presence of a treasure of medicinal plants there.

In an interaction with ISAF founder presidentDr. Simone Hunzikerat his residence here on Monday, Mr. Naidu said Tirupati would be the ideal place to promote Ayurveda and the ISAF could consider doing their research and development activities in Visakhapatnam and Amaravati also.

He pointed out that a rich variety of herbs were available in the hilly terrain of Tirupati and this region also has a belt of red-sanders which have medicinal properties, and instructed the Commissioner of AYUSH Department to arrange a visit of the Indo-Swiss Ayurveda Foundation team to the temple town.

AYUSH Commissioner M. Revathi was present.