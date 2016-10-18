Tirupati a potential Ayurvedic hub: CM

: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu suggested to a team of the Indo-Swiss Ayurveda Foundation (ISAF) to look into the possibility of transforming Tirupati into an Ayurvedic hub in view of the presence of a treasure of medicinal plants there.
In an interaction with ISAF founder presidentDr. Simone Hunzikerat his residence here on Monday, Mr. Naidu said Tirupati would be the ideal place to promote Ayurveda and the ISAF could consider doing their research and development activities in Visakhapatnam and Amaravati also.
He pointed out that a rich variety of herbs were available in the hilly terrain of Tirupati and this region also has a belt of red-sanders which have medicinal properties, and instructed the Commissioner of AYUSH Department to arrange a visit of the Indo-Swiss Ayurveda Foundation team to the temple town.
AYUSH Commissioner M. Revathi was present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor