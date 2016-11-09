Tight security in place for cricket matches

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the six International cricket matches to be held at Mulapadu village, near Vijayawada.

West Indies and Indian women cricket teams have arrived and are practising for the international one-day and T-20 matches. The matches will be held from November 10 to 22. “With the spurt in terrorist activities across the country and on the borders at Line of Control (LoC), we are providing foolproof security for the players. Security has been beefed up at the hotel where the players are accommodated and at the play ground,” a police officer told The Hindu .

CM’s visit

The players are practising at the Mulapadu Grounds, which is hosting international matches for the first time

Citing the recent blasts in Chittoor and Nellore district courts, DGP N. Sambasiva Rao, at a press conference held on Monday, said the State was facing challenge from terrorist activities. Suspects from banned terror groups carried out the blasts by triggering explosive material packed in pressure cookers. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to be introduced to the players, along with the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) members and other VIPs on Wednesday, sources said. “As of now there is no threat perception for the team members. Still adequate security has been provided for the cricketers with different police parties. Sniffer dogs, intelligence and access control teams have been pressed into service,” said City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang.

West Zone ACP G. Ramakrishna is monitoring the arrangements.

“Route security has been arranged with Road Opening Parties, Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) for the players and bus escort is being provided for the players who are visiting the ground for practice,” said Ibrahimpatnam Circle Inspector D. Chawan. The team will play one-day matches on November 10, 13 and 16 and 20-over matches on 18, 20 and 22. Security will be stepped up at the ground for the international matches, Mr. Sawang said.